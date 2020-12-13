Global  
 

Frat Star Movie (2017) - Chris Elliott, Connor Lawrence, Justin Mark

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Frat Star Movie Trailer (2017) -Plot synopsis: An insecure, poor, and despondent freshman retains no interest in a fraternity up till his rich roommate, Billy, convinces him to pledge - introducing him to a world darker than he ever imagined.

Directors: Grant S.

Johnson, Jena Serbu Producers: Grant S.

Johnson, Hunter Ryan Writer: Grant S.

Johnson Cast: Chris Elliott, Connor Lawrence, Justin Mark, Cathryn Dylan, Tyler Weaks


