Each year about 640,000 violent crimes including 16,000 murders are committed with guns.

News talks to experts about positive alternatives such as gun safety.

Gun control measures are becoming more popular.

But that shift may not be the biggest factor influencing congress.

One business owner believes the main reason you should have a firearm is due to the changes in todays society.

A lot of people are seeing whats happening in this world or in the country and a lot of people are getting ready so home protection or just personal protection.

The shelves of ammunition are nearly bare at several gun shops around the country, which many are saying is a result of the pandemic.

The shortage is still there we're having a hard time getting ammunition and firearms. Many statewide outlets for firearms and ammunition are pretty much out of stock however the shortage is due to the changes in today's society.

It's a fear that people have and they want to protect themselves. Gun safety training courses and certifications are offered.

We do the conceal carry class we do renewals and the first time permits. We also do our basic pistol classes we do our own rifle classes and we offer one on ones.

The effect of these decisions on gun control laws is not clear however learning gun safety is.

In lafayette