Police Arrest Driver Who Hit Protesters In Murray Hill

The driver of a BMW that slammed into protesters Friday in Murray Hill has been arrested.


Queens Woman Arrested After Driving Through Crowd Of Protestors In Murray Hill

Queens Woman Arrested After Driving Through Crowd Of Protestors In Murray Hill Police and EMS workers at the scene of several protesters injured by a driver in a black...
Driver Arrested After Protesters Struck By Car In Murray Hill

Police arrested the woman they said was behind the wheel of a car that plowed into a group of demonstrators in Murray Hill.

Six injured after car ploughs through demonstrators at Manhattan protest

Police said the driver, a woman, was stopped near the area. She was taken into custody and questioned. It's not clear whether she will face charges.

6 Protesters Injured After Being Struck By Driver In Manhattan

A car plowed into several demonstrators in Manhattan who had been protesting ICE detentions Friday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

