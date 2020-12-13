Children In Prospect Park Collect More Than 700 Gifts For 41 Children Across 14 Different Families Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 minutes ago The kids also adopted families within the Interboro School District. The kids also adopted families within the Interboro School District. 0

