Children In Prospect Park Collect More Than 700 Gifts For 41 Children Across 14 Different Families

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s
Children In Prospect Park Collect More Than 700 Gifts For 41 Children Across 14 Different FamiliesThe kids also adopted families within the Interboro School District.

