Rome Christmas display

Christmas display set to music draws quite a bit of attention to one Rome neighborhood

The seymour family has drawn quite the bit of attention with their dazzling christmas light display.

And it's all set to music.

Cars lined the street around the seymour house to enjoy the light show.

In fact we're told that there's one little girl who refuses to go to sleep until her parents bring her over to see the lights.

The display itself took about two weeks to set up, but it took about 8 to 9 months to program all the music.

"we're christmas nuts.

But it's all about the joy and the magic of christmas.

It's been an honor to do this, and an honor to show her what a simple a kindness c do tohange the wor for somebody.

Even if it's one day at a time. The show lasts about 40 minutes.

Tune the car radio to 87.9 fm and sit back and enjoy.

The display runs from 6 to 9 pm during the week, and from 5:30 to 10 on the weekends.

