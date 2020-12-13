Purdue tops Indiana State at home, 80-68

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 days ago

Rough week as a purdue fan... between the oaken bucket getting canceled and purdue basketball's loss to miami... the boilers looking to bounce back tonight at home against indiana state.... stil no jaden ivey for purdue... mackey arena crowd howling at the moon tonight.... it would be isu that got things going... cloverdale alum cooper neese hits the triple try... indiana state would go on a 10-1 run... painter regroups the squad... and purdue cuts the lead to 4... brandon newman..

Feeds 7-4 freshman center zh edey down low... 10 points for the big fella tonight.... later on purdue trails by 3... how about the juniors... eric hunter jr. to trevion williams... a career night for trey way... more on him in a moment... purdue leads by 11 at the half... and the freshmen want to keep it that way mason gillis shows off the range and now the gold and black lead 45-36... watch out for neese... 22 points tonight for #4 and isu has it within 6... until williams takes over...30 point, 11 rebound double double for trey... and a nice win at home for purdue... 80-68 the final in mackey.... <matt painter: (postgame interview.

