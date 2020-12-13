Global
Woman says antibody treatment help her recover from COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Woman says antibody treatment help her recover from COVID-19
Video Credit:
ABC Action News
- Duration: 03:29s - Published
1 minute ago
Antibody treatment offered by
Advent Health
helped woman recover from COVID-19
