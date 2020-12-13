Hartnett's game-winner leads Northwest past Western

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

A rivalry saturday afternoon at missouri western today... supposed to be a men's and women's miaa basketball doubleheader between the griffons and northwest..

But the bearcat men dealing with covid-19 issues..

So it's one game..

But what a game it ends up being... northwest and molly hartnett..

Trying to win in st.

Joe for the first time in almost 10 years..

Simone rodney and company stand in the way...=== first quarter..

6-2 griffs..

Rodney makes it 9-2 to start the game...=== in the first half... mallory mcconkey... keeping the bearcats in this one... 10 first half points..

Griffons lead by 2..

24-22 after two quarters...=== in the third... western up 34-28... trying to pull away.... brionna budgetts for three..

It's a nine-point game..

Griffons looking good... but northwest comes back...=== fast forward to about 40 seconds to play... bearcats down four..

Jaelynn haggard for three..

It's a one-point game...=== griffons don't score on the other end..

So with 9 seconds left..

Here we go... austin meyer puts the ball in the hands of his freshman..

Holly hartnett... makes a move..

Backs down a defender..

Goes left..

Off the glass..

Good with two seconds to go..

Northwest takes the lead...=== but griffons with a chance..

Down 1..

51-50..

Inbound play doesn't work..

Kylie coleman the steal..

And northwest wins in st.

Joseph for the first time since february 2011... harnett 18 points in the win..

Northwest wins 51-50... (sot, austin meyer: "we knew she was a competitor.

She sot, candi whitaker: "molly did a good job of backing in and backing down.")the northwest