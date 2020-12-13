Dragons top West Platte in KCI Championship

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Lawson..

Kci tournament championship..

West platte and mid-buch..

Dragons looking for fifth title since 2014...=== start in the first...javon noyes drives and dishes to tyler brown brown knocks down the triple ===a few possesion later on the other end for the blue jays from deep with the ball..

Noyes... just named all-state quarterback... already making a difference on the court...==== mid-buch leads after first quarter 22-6 up at the break 33-21=== blue jays battling back in this one..

In the third dalton hill gets the inside jumper to go this one..

Getting a 58-43 and kci tournament champs again coach bryce kemper after the win (sot, bryce kemper: "jump out host school