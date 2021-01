Night skiing at Bogus Basin starts a week earlier than planned

LITTLE DIFFERENTFOR LOCAL SKIRESORTS... BUT WITHALL THE SNOW IN THEFORECAST... THEYSTILL HAVESOMETHNG TOCELEBRATE.BOGUS BASINANNOUNCED THEYWON'T SELLANYMORE SEASONPASSES THISSEASON.THE ONLY PASSESSTILL AVAILABLE AREMIDWEEK DAYPASSES AND THENORDIC PASS.AFTER A BUSYOPENING WEEKENDBOGUS BASIN HASBEEN FINE TUNINGTHEIR COVID-19PROTOCOLS...INCLUDING A UNIQUEEXPERIENCE AFTERDARK!OUTDOORREPORTER STEVEDENT TAKES US TOTHE MOUNTAIN.NIGHT SKIING ATBOGUS BASIN CAN BEA MAGICAL MOUNTAINEXPERIENCE."IT IS BEAUTIFUL THEHOT PINK SKIES."THETRANSFORMATIONFROM DAY TO NIGHTAT BOGUS BASIN CANTAKE YOUR BREATHAWAY."YEAH ABSOLUTELY IWOULD SAY THESUNSET ISPROBABLY THE BESTPART ABOUT NIGHTSKIING."BOGUS BASINOPENED NIGHTSKIING OPERATIONSON SATURDAY WHILEMOVING THE STARTOF NIGH SKIING ANHOUR EARLIER TOTHREE O'CLOCK."WE REALLYENCOURAGE PEOPLETO COME UP THISYEAR DURING NON-PEAK HOURS ANDBECAUSE WE AREOPEN UNTIL TEN P.M.AT NIGHT THAT GIVESPEOPLE THEFLEXIBILITY TO COMEUP IN THEAFTERNOON ANDSTAY AS LONG ASTHEY WOULD LIKE."BOGUS BASIN HASBEEN OPEN FOR TWOWEEKS NOW ANDTHE IT HAS BEENSORT OF A TRIAL ANDERROR AFTER A BUSYOPENING WEEKEND."WE LEARNED THATOUR COMMUNITY SOVALUES SKIING ANDTHEY ARESUPPORTIVE OF OUREFFORTS TO DOEVERYTHING WE CANTO PROTECT OURGUESTS AND OURSTAFF."BOGUS BASINREQUIRES MASKSAND THEY'VE MADE ITCLEAR THEY WILLREVOKE SEASONPASSES FOR THOSETHAT REFUSE TOCOMPLY AND EVENTHOUGH THERE WILLBE NO MORE SEASONPASS SALES SKIERSANDSNOWBOARDERSCAN PURCHASE DAYPASSES IF THEY PLANAHEAD."WE DO ENCOURAGEPEOPLE TO BUYTICKETS ONLINE ASLIMITED QUANTITIESARE AVAILABLEESPECIALLY ON THEWEEKENDS."BOGUS BASINFEATURES ONE OFTHE LARGEST NIGHTSKIING OPERATIONSIN THE COUNTRY ANDIN PAST YEARS NIGHTSKIING ACTUALLYLOSES MONEYESPECIALLY DURINGTHE WEEK BUT THEYDO IT FOR THEIRGUESTS AND THISYEAR IT COULD BEMORE IMPORTANTTHAN EVER."THERE IS NOT ASMANY PEOPLE THATCOME NIGHTBOARDINGCOMPARED TODURING THE DAYWHICH IS REALLYNICE YEAH YOUDEFINITELY GETMORE ROOM ON THERUNS FOR SUREBECAUSE NOT ASMANY PEOPLE ARECROWDING THERUNS."