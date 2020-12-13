Oregon State, Oregon on College GameNight

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 8 minutes ago

NewsWatch 12 Sports' Cameron Derby and Josh Shelton talk about the Beavers and Ducks games (or lack thereof) on College GameNight.

Announcer: alrighty starts deep in his own territory at the three-yard line.

Smith will throw from his own endzone, going for it all on first down.

E going to talk about oregon and washington in just a moment.

But first, we have a team actually playing tonight.

Jermar jefferson is back on the field for the beavs.

==== first drive.

4th and 2 for the beavs.

Chance nolan.

Fake end around and nolan drives forward to get the 4th down conversion.

==== here is what you missed from jermar jefferson last week.

This guy is a beast.

Just a regular 9 yard gain right off the bat for the star running back.

==== a few plays later, chance nolan.

Looking endzone.

Tyjon lindsey get his first touchdown reception of the season.

Oregon state strikes early.

The beavs go up 7 nothing.

==== but stanford has a very successful opening drive as well.

Tucker fisk.

Look at the big man go!

The extra point snap was bobbled, and then thrown incomplete.

So oregon state leads 7-6 after the first two drives of the game.

It is a good start for the beavs so far.

Chance nolan firing on all cylinders.

Having jermar jefferson back already so big because stanford but it isnt a losing season.

That has to leave a better taste in beaver fans' mouths than most years.

Some big keys for oregon state tonight.

Jermar jefferson is back in the lineup.

He missed last week because of covid-19 protocol.

Tristian gebbia had season ending surgery so the beavers have to get it done with chance nolan at qb.

And the beavers may need those clutch plays.

Three of the last 4 meetings this is a chance for jonathan smith to get another big win over a very expeirenced head coach in david shaw.

"the way they play the game, the way they coach the game.

I think we are getting a confident team.

They have two nice wins in a row now.

Especially last weekend, i thought they looked really good.

Offensively moving the ball, they have a high level quarterback.

They were awesome momentum, the beavers will have to lean on some of their big playmakers on defense.

If it is going to happen, these will be the guys that acnhor it.

Hamilcar rashed jr is currently 6th all-time at oregon state for tackles for loss.

And avery roberts is leading the entire pac-12 for tackles thisjs week, if his team would participate if it was given the opportunity.

"i know i would love to.

That would be something we would have to discuss with our pgoing as t.

Josh well this was gut wrenching for so many of us to hear this week.

Oregon and washington, the heated rivalry that it is, canceled because of covid-19 protocol.

Basically, washington does not have enough scholarship players after some positive tests and additional isolation.

The game has been ruled a no contest.

Thathough.

Every game that was halted because of covid within the pac-12 this year, was ruled a no contest.

But in this situation, oregon and washington was going to decide the team to play in the pac-12 championship game.

Oregon would have had to beat washington.

But because washington is currently ahead in win percentage, nd you just beat oregon state or cal, two teams they could have beat, we are not even having this discussion.

Oregon has had discipline problems in the form of turnovers and defensive lapses that led to two really bad losses.

Oregon gave up a close fight to oregon state.

They the ducks dropped one to a winless cal team.

The state of oregon watched pretty schocked as a mario crisobal led team seems to lack discipline in the little things.

Mario cristobal says, "we've got to play cleaner football.

We've got to play more disciplined football which means you gotta coach more disciplined football and we do a good job in practice.

We have done a good job in practice.

There are no starts with the quarterback.

And tyler shough has dropped off significantly from how he played in those first three games.

This is taking a look at how tyler shough played on paper through the first three wins, compared to what he did in the two losses.

You can see he threw the same amount of incompletions in two games against bad teams, than he did completions against better teams in three games.

His passing yards, that isnt that bad of a drop.

But if you look at the touchdowns, thats there the glaring gap is.

The oregon offense is not moving well.

8 touchdown passes in three chance to right the ship next week.

We will have to wait and see who the ducks get to play.

Coming up on college football gamenight,