Arizona fires head football coach Kevin Sumlin

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ
Arizona fires head football coach Kevin SumlinKevin Sumlin checks on an injured player during the 70-7 loss to ASU

Arizona fires football coach Kevin Sumlin after 70-7 loss to ASU in Territorial Cup

The University of Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin after two-plus seasons, the school...
