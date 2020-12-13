Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:53s - Published 3 days ago

How to be a soldier in life | Never Say Die special episode | Oneindia News

On this special episode of Never Say Die, we bring you some of the best life lessons we learnt from the gritty veterans of the Indian Armed Forces.

These are not stories of extraordinary courage, but of cultivating the spirit of a soldier who does not give up no matter what the challenge, be it in service of the nation or the life after in the civilian world.

