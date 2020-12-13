Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to be a soldier in life | Never Say Die special episode | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:53s - Published
How to be a soldier in life | Never Say Die special episode | Oneindia News

How to be a soldier in life | Never Say Die special episode | Oneindia News

On this special episode of Never Say Die, we bring you some of the best life lessons we learnt from the gritty veterans of the Indian Armed Forces.

These are not stories of extraordinary courage, but of cultivating the spirit of a soldier who does not give up no matter what the challenge, be it in service of the nation or the life after in the civilian world.

#MajorDPsingh #MotivationalVideos #NeverSayDie


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Face challenges like a soldier | Never Say Die 2020 Special [Video]

Face challenges like a soldier | Never Say Die 2020 Special

On this special episode of Never Say Die, we bring you some of the best life lessons we learnt from the gritty veterans of the Indian Armed Forces. These are not stories of extraordinary courage, but..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 07:15Published
Pond Man of India: Special Chat with the man who is restoring ponds across the country|Oneindia News [Video]

Pond Man of India: Special Chat with the man who is restoring ponds across the country|Oneindia News

Ramveer Tanwar gave up his profession as an engineer and decided to clean the ponds in the country. He is known as the Pondman of India. He is the founder of NGO Say Earth and is an Environmentalist &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:03Published
More in Common: Election 2020 Special [Video]

More in Common: Election 2020 Special

Four years ago, More in Common host Michael Koenigs went across the country meeting men and women from all walks of life ahead of the divisive 2016 election as part of ABC News’s Election Cycle. On..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 22:26Published