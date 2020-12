Bonded in Blood Movie - Oxalis Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:31s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:31s - Published Bonded in Blood Movie - Oxalis Bonded in Blood Movie aka Oxalis - Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A father's perverse strategy for identifying his son's killer involves a nightmarish scientific experiment whose consequences are felt for generations to come. Genre: Science-Fiction Director: Brian Gottlieb Writer: Brian Gottlieb Stars: Andrew W. Walker, Kelly Pendygraft, Derek Wilson 0

