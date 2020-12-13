Watch: 4-yr-old distributes food items to farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border



Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. "Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way. Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI. Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual. "We don't want to cause problems for common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital. Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates. Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970 'Delhi Chalo' protest enters day 12



Farmers continued to protest against three new agriculture laws on December 07 as 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 12 today. Farmers stayed put at Tikri border and heavy security personnel also seen deployed there. Heavy security is also deployed at Singhu border. Protesting farmers also continued their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border. Farmer unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970

Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital Protesting farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi Amid the ongoing demonstration against the farm laws, farmers protesting near Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari at the Rajasthan-Haryana border are waiting for..

IndiaTimes 36 minutes ago More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates



Amid deadlock between Centre and farmers over the new farm laws, ongoing farmers’ protest entered its 17th day on December 12. On December 11, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated Centre’s commitment to the farmers. Tomar said the government hasn’t received any proposal from the protesting farmers. On the other hand, farmers said Centre should inform when they want to meet. On Dec 11 midnight, farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal and several other places. Vehicles were seen moving through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala toll-free on Dec 12. Meanwhile, more farmers are heading to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana. BKU president said farmers will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970