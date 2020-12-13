Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit Countdown: 18 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brexit Countdown: 18 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit Countdown: 18 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU offer 'unacceptable' to UK as Brexit talks go on

 Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day but sources say there is little sign of agreement.
BBC News
Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal [Video]

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published
Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia [Video]

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is “better than the Canadian deal” and “certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia”. The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage. Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms [Video]

UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Ahead of the year-end deadline there are already extra long queues of trucks on both sides of the English Channel as UK companies try to lay in extra stock in case of disruption in January.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

The new rules in place as Brexit transition period ends

The Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31, which means a number of new rules will...
The Argus - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


European Union: ESMA To Retain Derivative Trading Rules Post Brexit Transition - William Fry

On 25 November 2020, ESMA issued a public statement on the impact of the end of the Brexit transition...
Mondaq - Published

Shipping giant Doyle Shipping Group to hire 250 people before Brexit

Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), one of the largest independent shipping and warehousing companies in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends? [Video]

Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends?

UK travellers visiting the EU once the Brexit transition period ends will facea number of new hurdles. Here, the PA news agency looks at nine key questionson travel in 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Brexit deadline causing holiday headaches [Video]

Brexit deadline causing holiday headaches

As the end of the Brexit transition period looms, travellers are cautious about wanting to book holidays in 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published