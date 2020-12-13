CONFLICTED Movie (2021) - Benny the Butcher, Duece King, Adiyon Dashalon, Westside Gunn

CONFLICTED Movie (2021) - Plot synopsis: An urban tale depicting Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison.

Faced with the dilemmas of his fresh start, Hunter (Benny The Butcher) declared never to go back to the game that had cost him his freedom.

In the process of getting back on track, he falls in love but is soon confronted with the demons of his past, leaving him “conflicted”.

Directed by AK Reed Starring Benny the Butcher, Duece King, Adiyon Dashalon, Westside Gunn, J Holiday, Michael Rapaport Release date: January 15, 2021