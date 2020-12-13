Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published 59 seconds ago

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far.

After investigating the matter, the Mumbai Police said Republic TV which claims to have the highest ratings was tweaking ratings to get high advertising rates by bribing the households where the monitoring machines were set.

The police said the households were being paid to keep certain channels on.

In each house, the people were paid ₹ 400 to ₹ 500 a month.

The channel had said the accusations were a matter of vendetta by the Mumbai police following their clash over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

#RepublicTV #VikasKhanchandani #RepublicTVCeo