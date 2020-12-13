Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far.

After investigating the matter, the Mumbai Police said Republic TV which claims to have the highest ratings was tweaking ratings to get high advertising rates by bribing the households where the monitoring machines were set.

The police said the households were being paid to keep certain channels on.

In each house, the people were paid ₹ 400 to ₹ 500 a month.

The channel had said the accusations were a matter of vendetta by the Mumbai police following their clash over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

#RepublicTV #VikasKhanchandani #RepublicTVCeo


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in alleged TRP manipulation case

The Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with the alleged 'fake...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Why was Arnab Goswami detained, what is the 2018 suicide case? | Oneindia News [Video]

Why was Arnab Goswami detained, what is the 2018 suicide case? | Oneindia News

In a dramatic series of events early morning, Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in what the Republic media network described as a closed case. The case in whcih Arnab..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:23Published
Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published
Ratings Scam: BARC suspends rating for TV news channels for 3 months|Oneindia News [Video]

Ratings Scam: BARC suspends rating for TV news channels for 3 months|Oneindia News

As the Television ratings row rages on, Television ratings agency BARC has decided to pause weekly ratings for news channels for three months to review and augment the current standards of data. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published