Bizarre moment man climbs on wing of aeroplane in US airport Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Bizarre moment man climbs on wing of aeroplane in US airport A man was arrested after climbing on the wing of an Alaska Airlines aeroplane at McCarran International Airport in Nevada on Saturday, (December 12). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like