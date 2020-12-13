Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

The country is the first in Latin America and fourth in the world to allow emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Vaccinated? Show Us Your App

 Covid-19 health pass apps could help reopen businesses and restore the economy. They could also unfairly exclude people from travel and workplaces.
NYTimes.com

Offset Says He Won't Take COVID Vaccine, Doesn't Trust It

 Offset says he is not planning to get vaccinated for coronavirus -- and his reasoning all boils down to trust and fairness. We spoke to the Migos rapper Saturday..
TMZ.com

Charley Pride: Country music singer dies of Covid-19

 The Grammy-winning artist was the first black singer to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame.
BBC News

Students are falling behind in online school. Where's the COVID-19 'disaster plan' to catch them up?

 Students are struggling, teachers are stressed, and more schools are online. But there's still no grand plan to improve online learning.
USATODAY.com

Latin America Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

Landmark bill legalising abortion passes Argentina’s lower house

 Argentinian politicians have passed a bill which overhauls the country’s highly restrictive abortion laws and allows women to legally have a pregnancy..
WorldNews

Latin America politics: UK's 1960s covert activity revealed

 Declassified files reveal Britain's attempts to wield influence in Latin America in the 1960s.
BBC News

Disney Plus hits 86 million subscribers in a little over one year

 Disney Plus has amassed more than 86 million subscribers since launching in November 2019, CEO Bob Chapek announced.

“Disney Plus has exceeded our..
The Verge

Airbnb, resilient in pandemic, goes public at $68 a share

 Home-sharing company that upended hotels industry wants to expand in travel markets like India, China and Latin America.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Mexico Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Mexico has become the fourth country to approve emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, following...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHinduIndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldMid-Day


Moderna reaffirms 20M vaccine dose goal for December

Moderna Inc. is still on track to produce 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this month, an...
bizjournals - Published

South Florida Retirement Communities Preparing For Arrival Of COVID Vaccine

With the FDA scheduled to look at emergency use for the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Thursday,...
cbs4.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

FDA clears Pfizer vaccine for use [Video]

FDA clears Pfizer vaccine for use

COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by FDA.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:31Published
Mexico approves COVID-19 vaccine for use [Video]

Mexico approves COVID-19 vaccine for use

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:22Published
FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. Millions of doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which has been..

Credit: WFFTPublished