2 Men Dead, 1 Man Injured Following Triple Shooting In Kingsessing

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Police say this happened around 1:30 a.m.

Sunday on the 1100 block of South Ruby Street in Kingsessing.


