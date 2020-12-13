2 Men Dead, 1 Man Injured Following Triple Shooting In Kingsessing

Video Captures 3 Persons Of Interest In Broward Flea Market Deadly Shooting



Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help identifying three men, captured on surveillance video, who were involved in a fight that left a man, armed with an.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago

1 dead in triple shooting outside home of corrections officer in SW Miami-Dade



A triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade turned deadly for one man early Thursday morning right in front of the home of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:46 Published 3 days ago