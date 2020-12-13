2 Men Dead, 1 Man Injured Following Triple Shooting In Kingsessing
Police say this happened around 1:30 a.m.
Sunday on the 1100 block of South Ruby Street in Kingsessing.
Video Captures 3 Persons Of Interest In Broward Flea Market Deadly ShootingBroward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help identifying three men, captured on surveillance video, who were involved in a fight that left a man, armed with an..
1 dead in triple shooting outside home of corrections officer in SW Miami-DadeA triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade turned deadly for one man early Thursday morning right in front of the home of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.
2 Dead, 1 Injured Following Triple Shooting In Kingsessing, Police SayInvestigators say a 33-year-old man was shot eight times.