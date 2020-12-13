Electoral College Set To Meet
Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
What is the electoral college?The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.
All 50 States Have Certified Election ResultsAll 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..
Can We Get Rid Of The Electoral College?Is the Electoral College the best way to pick a president? It's a system that was created when slavery was legal and only men could vote. But getting rid of it is no small task.