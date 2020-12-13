Test-fire of Russian missiles from nuclear submarine

Global  
 

A Russian nuclear submarine successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S. The Bulava missiles were launched from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk, in the Western Pacific, and hit their designated targets more than 5,500km away.

The missile launches come less than two months before New START (The U.S.-Russia arms control treaty) expires in early February, which is the only nuclear arms reduction treaty between the two countries.

Its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, and it is considered a big threat to global stability.

Moscow’s relations with the West have deteriorated after Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Report by Bassaneseg.

