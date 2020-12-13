Saperas of India: Snake charmers fear losing their identity and centuries old art form|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Once a nomadic tribe, now the Saperas have taken refuge at the outskirts of the city, poverty-ridden and helpless.

85-yr-old Joggu Ram was devastated when a law against snake charming turned him into a criminal overnight.

Illiterate and unskilled, the community struggles to make ends meet.

Some work as daily wage labourers, Scrap dealers, sell stuff by the roadside, or remain jobless.

They still collect firewood for cooking and a cozy house is a luxury most can't afford.

Losing their centuries old art form has hurt them deeply, now a fear of losing their identity looms large.

