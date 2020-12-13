WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccines packed, shipped from Michigan plant

Global  
 

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:36s - Published
The first COVID-19 vaccines were packed and shipped from a Michigan plant on Sunday morning.


