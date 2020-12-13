Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 419,536; 6,458 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 weeks ago

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 23,767 cases and 391 deaths as of Saturday.

Continuing with covid-19 coverage, the indiana department of health announced that 7-thousand- 542 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

A total of 6-thousand- 458 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19 one-thousand-276 new cases and 13 deaths around our region tonight.

Adams reporting 21 new cases tonight.

Allen county with 362 new cases and 6 deaths tonight.

Blackford with 18 new cases.

39 covid 19 cases and one death in dekalb.

Elkhart reporting 207 new cases and 3 deaths tonight.

Grant with 89 new cases and 1 death.

Huntington with 52.

Jay with 27 new cases and 1 death.

84 in kosciusko.

16 in lagrange.

59 in noble.

40 in steuben.49 in whitley.wabash reporting 29 new cases and 1 death tonight to stay up today on ?all?

Regional covid-19 cases, log on to our website at w-f-f-t dot com.