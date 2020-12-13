Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 419,536; 6,458 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 419,536; 6,458 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 419,536; 6,458 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 23,767 cases and 391 deaths as of Saturday.

Continuing with covid-19 coverage, the indiana department of health announced that 7-thousand- 542 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

A total of 6-thousand- 458 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19 one-thousand-276 new cases and 13 deaths around our region tonight.

Adams reporting 21 new cases tonight.

Allen county with 362 new cases and 6 deaths tonight.

Blackford with 18 new cases.

39 covid 19 cases and one death in dekalb.

Elkhart reporting 207 new cases and 3 deaths tonight.

Grant with 89 new cases and 1 death.

Huntington with 52.

Jay with 27 new cases and 1 death.

84 in kosciusko.

16 in lagrange.

59 in noble.

40 in steuben.49 in whitley.wabash reporting 29 new cases and 1 death tonight to stay up today on ?all?

Regional covid-19 cases, log on to our website at w-f-f-t dot com.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Africa tightens restrictions amid surge in COVID cases [Video]

South Africa tightens restrictions amid surge in COVID cases

Masks are compulsory, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned and a curfew to be enforced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out [Video]

COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified [Video]

Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified

Dozens of vehicles were seen queuing outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney, Australia, as a new cluster was identified in the area.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published