UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal.

U.S. senators seek possible Ethiopia sanctions A bipartisan resolution in the U.S. Senate is calling on the government to consider sanctions against political or military figures in relation to Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, as the United Nations says there is "corroborated information" of gross human rights violations. David Doyle reports.

Nigerian military battles armed kidnappers Nigeria's president says the military have located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped potentially hundreds of students from a school in the country's north-west. David Doyle reports.

Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.

Talks to find a post-Brexit trade deal will "go the extra mile" beyond Sunday's deadline in bid to reach agreement, says EU chief.

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning. The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU could slip beyond tonight's deadline, the foreign secretary...

Talks to find a post-Brexit trade deal will "go the extra mile" beyond Sunday's deadline in bid to...

Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU will continue beyond today after negotiators were told to...