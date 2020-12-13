UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal.
The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning. The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should "get ready for the WTO option".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day.
Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal.
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'.
The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said.