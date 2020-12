Financial analyst Brad Zucker talks making ends meet Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:15s - Published 2 days ago Financial analyst Brad Zucker talks making ends meet Making ends meet, brad zucker, safe money advisors, kelsey mcfarland, stimulus check, money talks, las vegas news, las vegas financial advice, las vegas news, interview ktnv 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Money talks with local financial professional Brad Zucker



Election Day is quickly approaching. Brad Zucker talks about how each candidate's policies could impact your wallet. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:26 Published on November 1, 2020