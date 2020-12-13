Video Credit: WLFI - Published 20 hours ago

A family in Frankfort is running a drive to donate blankets to the Indiana Veterans Home.

Donation campaign named "operation christmas blankets" has started in frankfort.

News 18's peter hulett tells us just how much the drive means for the family running it.

At the rhythm in ink tattoo shop in frankfort, a family is collecting blankets for the indiana veterans home.

"people really support it for sure"s that's brandon burton, who runs the shop.

"i think we had a lady come in yesterday, had three or four bags, a bunch of buddies brought some in and stuff like that, it's pretty cool to see people care" his wife, jamie burton, is the driving force behind the campaign which she named "operation christmas blankets" "due to coivd, the residents don't get any visitors for the holidays and a lot of them have no immediate family" the pandemic arrived, and the veterans home had to dispose of their blankets.

When a friend asked if burton could do anything with some extra blankets, she knew she had to help.

"and i said well maybe, and i got to thinking and thought well this would be a good route" so far they've collected 86 blankets.

Perhaps their cause isn't surprising.

After all, the military runs in their family.

Meet kay rhine, owner of vintage cafe and mother of jamie burton.

"i have a real fondness for them because my parents were ry active in the veterans home" her father was a disabled veteran.

So too was her husband.

"my husband was a disabled veteran who passed away due to complications withas what led them to start the restaurant, and carries with them through the donation campaign.

"proud to be associated with the military in any way.

And very proud of her to want to do it."

Reporting from frankfort, peter hulett, news 18.

Burton says they are also accepting stockings, stocking stuffers, and christmas cards.

Donations can be dropped off at the rhythm in ink tattoo studio or the vintage cafe in frankfort.