Snow plow drivers deal with the aftermath of storm Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 minutes ago Snow plow drivers deal with the aftermath of storm How drivers coped with the storm and dealt with the aftermath to keep Omahans safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STORM...AND HOW THEYDEALT WITH THEAFTERMATH.ISABELLA LOOKLIVE:AS WE FACEANOTHER ROUND OFWINTER, SNOWPLOW DRIVERSWANT TO REMINDYOU OF ADVICE THATYOU CAN NEVERHEAR QUITEENOUGH: DRIVESLOW AND BEPATIENT.NAT OF SNOW "IT'SBEEN KIND OF ACHALLENGINGSTORM, THEPAVEMENT WAS KINDOF WARM." NAT OFDRIVING "WHEN THEINTERSTATESTARTED GETTINGCLEANED UP BUTTHE RAMPS WERESTILL SLUSHY,PEOPLE WOULD GOTO EXIT AT FULLSPEED AND NOTREALIZE THE RAMP ISSTILL SLUSHY." JIMLAUGHLIN WITH THENEBRASKADEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATIONESTIMATES THEREWERE 50-60ACCIDENTS IN THEOMAHA AREA.MOST OF THEMHAPPENED THISMORNING ON I-80...480 AND 680.ROUGHLY 40 SNOWPLOW DRIVERSWORKED LAST NIGHTINTO THISAFTERNOON...PLOWING ON 12-HOUR SHIFTS.ONE OF THOSEDRIVERS IS TIMMEEHAN.MEEHAN TRAINED 5NEW PEOPLE."IT WAS DIFFICULTINITIALLY, BUT THEN,THEY KIND OFCALMED DOWNBECAUSE THEYWERE ALL NERVOUS,WHO WOULDN'T BE?FIRST TIME YOU GETIN A BIG TRUCK LIKETHAT." MEEHANADMITS THE MOSTCHALLENGING ISSUEABOUT THIS ROUNDOF SNOW WERE THENUMBER OFACCIDENTS."SOME WERE IN OURPLOWING LANES,SOME WERE IN THESHOULDER, WE HAVETO MOVE OVER ANDSLOW DOWN FORTHEM.IT MAKES IT A LITTLEMORE DIFFICULT TOPUSH THE SNOW OFFTHE ROAD." THISEXPERIENCED SNOWPLOW DRIVER SAYSPRACTICINGPATIENCE IS KEY..."OVER MY TENYEARS, A LOT OF THETRAFFIC I NOTICED ISNOT PATIENT, THEYWANT THE ROADSCLEAR BUT THEYDON'T WANT US INTHEIR WAY, "THEYDON'T SLOW DOWNENOUGH TO GIVE USROOM TO DO OURJOB AND THAT'SUSUALLY WHERE ISEE THE MOSTACCIDENTS." TOKEEPING THE ROADSSAFE...AND SECURE.REPORTING INOMAHA...ISABELLA BASCO...3NEWS NOW.THERE COULD STILL





