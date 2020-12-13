Global  
 

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.


Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart [Video]

Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European Commission president, thenegotiations will continue, with both leaders agreeing to “go the extra mile”in search of a deal. Mr Johnson said the UK would not be walking away from thenegotiating table, but a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal. David Doyle reports.

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks [Video]

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning. The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels [Video]

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal: EU chief

 BRUSSELS/LONDON: Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on December 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, European Commission..
WorldNews

EU plans to hit Turkey with more sanctions

 BRUSSELS - European Union leaders early Friday gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in..
WorldNews

British receive first round of coronavirus vaccine as thousands injected

 CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global toll of the coronavirus pandemic and the latest on the vaccine in the..
CBS News

Newham stabbing: Two arrests after boy killed in street

 A man and a teenager are held after a 15-year-old was stabbed to death in east London on Friday.
BBC News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Crowds of Christmas shoppers flock to London streets as tighter restrictions loom

 Thousands of people have flocked to London's major shopping strips this weekend ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions tighten in the..
New Zealand Herald
Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets [Video]

Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It comes as the HealthSecretary said it is “not inevitable” that London will be placed under tightercoronavirus restrictions ahead of next week’s review of the tier system inEngland.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have...
Raab suggests today's Brexit deadline could slip with 'long way' to go to deal

Raab suggests today's Brexit deadline could slip with 'long way' to go to deal Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU could slip beyond tonight's deadline, the foreign secretary...
Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of..

Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and..

