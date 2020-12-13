Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 144

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 144

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 144

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,267 as almost 71 million people havenow been infected with the virus worldwide.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction Just days after reaching a horrific new milestone in its COVID-19 fight, the US has once again broken...
New Zealand Herald - Published

U.S. sees more than 3,300 coronavirus deaths in one day as hospitals struggle

The FDA's approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine came on the deadliest day in the U.S.' battle...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony" [Video]

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published