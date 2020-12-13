Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 144
The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,267 as almost 71 million people havenow been infected with the virus worldwide.
New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony."
Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
Business Insider..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..