Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago

Depp's Affairs Soon To Be Made Public

Johnny Depp's numerous extramarital affairs are about to come to light.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed Depp will have to turn over evidence of affairs.

THR details all the evidence as "responsive communications" in connection to people with whom he has been "romantic." Some of the Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, and Marion Cotillard were confirmed by Vulture as Depp's "romantic partners." Yahoo!

Reports none of these alleged relationships has ever been made public.

Depp will have to hand over communications with these alleged "partners" as part of his upcoming defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.