Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson Mock Newsmax 'SNL'

New York (CNN Business)Disguised as passionate Jets fans, Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson mocked conservative news channel Newsmax on "Saturday Night Live" last night.

The skit opens with a voiceover, saying, "Millions of real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth -- that Donald Trump could still win this election." SNL's Alex Moffat, playing Sportsmax anchor Robert King, throws shade at "mainstream sports networks like ESPN," mocking Newsmax's attempt to take over the conservative news space.

Moffat says "It's been reported that on November 29, the Jets lost to the Dolphins 20 to three."