Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in the process told the Associated Press.

The president-elect's second son has also been asked to provide documents relating to his business dealings with China and other financial transactions.

According to Business Insider it is not clear whether the younger Biden's work at the Ukrainian company is a central part of the tax investigation.