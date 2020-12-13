Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in the process told the Associated Press.

The president-elect's second son has also been asked to provide documents relating to his business dealings with China and other financial transactions.

According to Business Insider it is not clear whether the younger Biden's work at the Ukrainian company is a central part of the tax investigation.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hunter Biden Under Federal Investigation For Business Dealings

Hunter Biden Under Federal Investigation For Business Dealings Watch VideoNew details on the federal investigation into President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter...
Newsy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published