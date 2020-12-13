Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states.

The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous defeats.

Trump recognized the need to "speed it up" as the Electoral College will meet on Monday.

He referred to the US as a "third world country" and expressed his concerns about Joe Biden being an "illegitimate president." "We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Live politics updates: After losing election and legal challenges, Trump still insists, 'It's not over'

"It's not over," Trump said of the election, despite losing the certified vote tally by more than 7...
USATODAY.com - Published

Ruling cements way for Biden but Trump's not going anywhere

Donald Trump has strongly signalled he will declare his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day and...
The Age - Published

Why Beltway Conservatives Hate The Trump Populists – OpEd

Why Beltway Conservatives Hate The Trump Populists – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* The 2020 election has put on display a growing rift within the conservative...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dominion employee forced into hiding as he sues for defamation [Video]

Dominion employee forced into hiding as he sues for defamation

Eric Coomer, an executive of a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is suing the Trump Campaign, as well as..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:54Published
Trumo vetos defense bill [Video]

Trumo vetos defense bill

Trump has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:16Published
Trump Pardons Manafort [Video]

Trump Pardons Manafort

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published