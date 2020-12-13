Global  
 

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states.

The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous defeats.

Trump recognized the need to "speed it up" as the Electoral College will meet on Monday.

He referred to the US as a "third world country" and expressed his concerns about Joe Biden being an "illegitimate president." "We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward.

We have numerous local cases." According to Business Insider the case that Trump seems to be referring to resulted in a judge saying the lawsuit "smacks like racism."


