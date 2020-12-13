Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 08:12s - Published
4 minutes ago
Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Collapsing the Brexit trade talks and leaving without a deal is forecast to wreak havoc on the UK...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 days ago
Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back...
New Zealand Herald - Published
16 minutes ago
Watch VideoBritain and the European Union vowed on Sunday to continue Brexit trade negotiations —...
Newsy - Published
3 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 4 hours ago
Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 6 hours ago
Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:29 Published 10 hours ago