Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 08:12s - Published
Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Going 'the extra mile': UK, EU keep up Brexit trade talks

 Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back from the void today and agreed to continue trade talks,..
New Zealand Herald
EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline [Video]

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Britons told not to stockpile food ahead of January

 Retailers tell shoppers they have enough supplies as uncertainty remains over the terms of Brexit.
BBC News

No-deal Brexit economic fallout predicted to exceed that caused by coronavirus

Collapsing the Brexit trade talks and leaving without a deal is forecast to wreak havoc on the UK...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Going 'the extra mile': UK, EU keep up Brexit trade talks

Going 'the extra mile': UK, EU keep up Brexit trade talks Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back...
New Zealand Herald - Published

U.K., EU Vow To Keep Brexit Negotiations Alive As Deadline Looms

U.K., EU Vow To Keep Brexit Negotiations Alive As Deadline Looms Watch VideoBritain and the European Union vowed on Sunday to continue Brexit trade negotiations —...
Newsy - Published


UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal [Video]

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ [Video]

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published