A grinch stole the Berry Creek Christmas tree

People from Berry Creek are not going to give up on Christmas joy as they regroup after someone stole their community Christmas tree.

as if the destructive bear fire wasn't enough ... someone stole berry creek's community christmas tree.

The 14 foot tree was donated for the community tree lighting and was decorated with ornaments made by students from berry creek elementary school.

A new tree was donated for tonight's community tree lighting: "it is part of the healing process mentally for us we need this.

There is no amount of looting or holding us back or stealing a tree that can stop that."

Here's the replacement tree that was lit this evening... still beautiful.

Bethune says the community is strong and will re-build from the fire.

Call the butte county sheriffs office if you have information