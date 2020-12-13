Columbus holds COVID-friendly drive thru Christmas parade

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Main Street Columbus presented 25 decorated cars to the town of Columbus for the Whoville Cruisin' Christmas parade.

Main street columbus held an unconventional christmas parade through town today.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in lowndes county to speak with participants about the holiday event.

Aslive: the grinch couldn't steal all the fun here in columbus... or should i say whoville... as residents take the streets for a coronavirus- friendly christmas parade.

Shannon bowen - president of board of columbus main street: "we didn't want the grinch to steal our christmas."

Shannon bowen is president of the board of columbus main street, who normally put on the christmas parade... but as the world continues to change because of the pandemic, so did the columbus christmas parade.

Shannon bowen - president of board of columbus main street: "it's the holiday's and it's been a rough enough year as it is and we don't want to cancel everything."

So the group decided to make the parade a vehicle only parade.

Whoville cruisin' had 25 decorated cars drive through town to spread christmas cheer.

Cj andrews was one of those participants.

She said she joined to show her love to her community.

Andrews - christmas parade sponsor: "we love columbus.

We love our community.

We love the downtown.

We have a coffee shop here downtown, so we just want to do everything we can to be a part of what is happening in our community."

Along with andrews, santa claus and even the grinch cruised through downtown columbus... bringing everyone christmas glee.

And andrews said its these happy feelings that the community needs most.

Andrews - christmas parade sponsor: "community is so important.

It's vital in the midst of us having to social distance and separate so i think that this is just one opportunity for you as a community to participate."

Although many wish the town was able to have the traditional parade, bowen said it was more important to keep residents safe.

Shannon bowen - president of board of columbus main street: "of course, you know, we want to, we want everyone to still be in the christmas spirit and to enjoy the holidays but safely."

Tag: now, main street columbus does not have anything else planned for the rest of christmas as of right now, but the city of columbus is still having their passport event promoting local businesses.

In columbus, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

