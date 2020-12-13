Global  
 

'Where there's a will there's a way' - Irish PM

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:35s
Micheal Martin tells Sky News the next few days of Brexit trade talks are crucial for negotiators on both sides.


