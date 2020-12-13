Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

History to be made in the US

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published
History to be made in the US

History to be made in the US

First vaccinations to be rolled out in US as electoral college to declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

History sheeter murdered, dumped in pond in Chennai

A 29-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang and his body was dumped in a pond at...
Hindu - Published

News24.com | 'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the Covid-19 vaccine

Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they...
News24 - Published

Winnipeg Cop Who Issued 'Revenge Ticket' Has History of Combative Behavior

The Canadian cop who was caught on camera issuing a revenge ticket to a motorist who dared to call...
TMZ.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Westwood emotional to be European No 1 [Video]

Westwood emotional to be European No 1

Lee Westwood reflects becoming the oldest Race to Dubai champion in history after winning the European Tour's Order of Merit for a third time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:42Published
Sarah Fuller makes more history with first points for a woman in Power 5 college football conference [Video]

Sarah Fuller makes more history with first points for a woman in Power 5 college football conference

Vanderbilt University kicker Sarah Fuller makes more sporting history with her first points in a Power 5 conference college football game

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony" [Video]

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published