Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team.

Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's approach to overturning the election results was 'an absurdity.'

It's an absurd idea to think that any state, or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state's right to run the election as they see fit.

Chris Christie Former Governor of the State of New Jersey Friday, the Supreme Court declined to hear the GOP-backed lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton due to lack of standing.

In addition to Paxton, 17 state attorneys general and 126 Congressional Republicans had signed an amicus brief backing the lawsuit.

"The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage.

It's for the same reason that every court has thrown this out.

It's a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense."