COVID-19 vaccines en route to KC metro Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID-19 vaccines en route to KC metro It's a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 as shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are being shipped throughout the United States. The first doses of the vaccine are expected in the Kansas City metro later this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE HAVE TEAMCOVERAGE ON WHAT YOUCAN EXPECT HERE IN THEMETRO.WE BEGIN WITH 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER NICKSTARLING, WHO SHOWSUS HOW MISSOURI ANDKANSAS ARE PREPARINGFOR THE VACCINE IN THECOMING DAYS.THE FIRST DOSES OF THEVACCINE have taken OFFACROSS THE COUNTRY.IT'S A MONUMENTALMOMENT IN ERADICATINGTHE VIRUS.THE FIRST TO RECEIVE THEVACCINE IN THE METROARE FRONT-LINE STAFF ATHOSPITALS AND THENPEOPLE LIVING IN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES ASTHEY ARE HIGHEST ATRISK.Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of theKansas Department of Health andEnvironmentProbably on Monday orTuesday we will be getting thevaccine and then startingWednesday or Thursdaygetting it to localities wherethey can start givingimmunizations into people'sarms.THE VACCINE WILL COMEFROM SEVERALDISTRIBUTION CENTERSIDENTIFIED BY OPERATIONWARP SPEED. KANSAS ISEXPECTING 150,000 DOSESOF THE VACCINE ANDMISSOURI 339-THOUSANDBY THE END OF THE WEEK.Richard W. Smith, RegionalPresident, Americas andExecutiveVice President of GlobalSupport,FedEx ExpressOur goal is to move COVID-19vaccine shipments as safelyand quickly as possible wewant to get them to thecommunities in need as fastas we can.SHIPPING THE VACCINEHAS ITS CHALLENGES--THEPFIZER VACCINE NEEDS BETO STORED AT 94-DEGREES BELOW ZERO.WHILE TRANSPORTING THEVACCINE--FEDEX is usingTHESE DEEP-FREEZECOOLERS.PHARMACIES WILLADMINISTER THE VACCINETO NURSING HOMES ANDSENIOR LIVING FACILITES.Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS HealthThis is a process that is notnew for us. We have servicedlong term care facilities formany years now, as you thinkabout conducting clinics forthe seasonal flu shot."BUT THERE'S A LOT OFSECRECY SWIRLINGAROUND WHEN THEVACCINE WILL BE SHIPPEDHERE AND WHERE ITWILL BE STORED-THAT'SFOR SECURITY REASONS.Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of theKansas Department of Health andEnvironmentThey're not real enthusiasticabout saying where they arestrategic stockpiles are norare we saying a lot aboutwhere they will arrive in thestate of Kansas or the state ofMissouri and the reason is justoperation security we want tokeep our strategic stockpileskind of under wraps a little bitjust so it doesn't cause a lotofpublic attention.THESE SHIPMENTS OFFERA GLIMMER OF LIGHT INTHIS LONG BATTLE WITHCOVID-19--BUT it will still bea while BEFORE THEGENERAL PUBLIC CANvaccinated.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNI





You Might Like Related news from verified sources 'Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid19 vaccine' for sale on the dark web COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the world and infections are showing no signs of slowing. Just...

betanews - Published 1 week ago





Related videos from verified sources Yes, employers can mandate vaccines. Will they?



As the world's first COVID-19 vaccine nears approval in the United States, metro Detroit hospitals are gearing up for their first shipments. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:42 Published 1 week ago KC metro leaders prepare for 1st wave of COVID-19 vaccines



As part of a Kansas City metro COVID-19 rollout plan, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to emphasize access for areas health care systems don't reach. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago Mayor Mike Duggan: Detroit will have to vaccinate 5K people a day with COVID-19 vaccine



Detroit set the standard with a COVID-19 testing assembly line back in the summer, and now all eyes are on the city as it prepares for a much lager undertaking – administering vaccines in winter. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago

