Animal Separation Anxiety

But ther's another member of the household whose mental state might be struggling...our pets.

News 1's kourtney williams has the story the covid-19 pandemic is forcing adults and even children to adapt to a new way of living..from online learning to working from home.

But what about your pets...veterinarian dr. liz waguespack says the're adjusting too.

Sot we had a lot of concern in general for people having their pets get separation anxiety because they got used to them being home all the time so they got these pets when they were home and then when they had to go back to work a lot of these animals were a little unsure of themselves because they went from having their owners there 24/7 to back to a normal work day dr. waguespack is one of the owners of wags and whiskers.

She believes that the human animal bond is very important.

I's the reason they work hard to make sure animals are well taken care of.

Sot they can sense our anxiety they can have a calming effect theres alot of studies that show that animals can make people live longer wags and whiskers has implemented a curbside service to better assist pets and their owners sot i's for the safety for our clients also just so that we do't have everyone mingling in the lobby and coming in and out the covid 19 pandemic is creating emotional stress and anxiety for humans but chances are their furry companions are likely feeling the same way.

