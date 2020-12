Cutting down a Christmas tree in the forest provides family fun Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:59s - Published 9 minutes ago Cutting down a Christmas tree in the forest provides family fun One option for obtaining a Christmas tree is going into the forest and cutting one down, it can also provide a family bonding experience in the woods. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend US TONIGHT.. IMNATASHA WILLIAMSIF YOU HAVEN'TGOTTEN ACHRISTMAS TREEYET... ONE OPTIONFAMILIES HAVE ISTRAVELING UP TOTHE BOISE NATIONALFOREST TO CUTDOWN A TREE.THE NATIONALFOREST SELLSPERMITS FOR TENDOLLARS A PIECEAND AS OUTDOORREPORTER STEVEDENT SHOWS US THEPROCESS CANPROVIDE FUN FAMILYTIMES IN THEFOREST.A PAIR OF TREASUREVALLEY FAMILIESFOUND THEIRCHRISTMAS TREETHIS WEEKEND ASTHEY TURNED THEIRHUNT FOR A TREEINTO A BONDINGEXPERIENCE."WE HAVE BEENSTUCK INDOORS ANDWE ARE LOOKINGFOR ANY EXCUSE TOCOME OUTSIDEENJOY NATURE ANDBE WITH FAMILY."THE BALE FAMILYHASN'T CUT DOWN ATREE FOR NEARLY 15YEARS BUT AFTERSKIPPINGTHANKSGIVINGBECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC THEYWANTED TO DOSOMETHINGTOGETHER AS AFAMILY."WE JUST WANTED ADAY AWAY FROM OUREVERYDAY COVIDWORLD WE THOUGHTIT WOULD BE FUNTHIS YEAR TO GET ATREE AND GOSLEDDING."BUT THEY WEREN'TTHE ONLY ONES WHOHAD A SIMILAR IDEA INFACT THE AREAAROUND IDAHO CITYWAS PACKED OVERTHANKSGIVINGWEEKEND AND THEFOREST SERVICECLOSED THE ROADAT GRANITE CREEKSO THIS FAMILYWALKED ABOUT AMILE TO FIND THEIRPERFECT TREE."IT WAS QUICK WEKNEW WHAT WENEEDED TO GET WEKNEW WHERE WECAN AND CAN'T CUTAND WE MADE A DAYOF IT AND WE GOTOUR TREE AND WECAN'T WAIT TODECORATE IT."THE BOISE NATIONALFOREST SELLSPERMITS FOR TENDOLLARS A TREE ANDTHEY ALSO HAVERESOURCES TO HELPPEOPLE ON THISADVENTURE. OTHERTIPS INCLUDEDRESSING PROPERLYFOR WINTER. BEPREPARED TO NOTHAVE CELL SERVICEAND CLEAN UP AFTERYOURSELF BUT ALSOMAKE SURE TO HAVEA FUN TIME."SLEDDING WITH MYCOUSIN PAYTON."SO IF YOU AREHAVING A DIFFICULTTIME GETTING IN THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT ATRIP TO THE WOODSCAN CHANGE THAT ATLEAST IT DID FORONE TREASUREVALLEY FAMILY."I WAS HAVING AHARD TIME GETTINGINTO THE HOLIDAYSPIRIT UNTIL TODAYKIND OF GETTING INTHE MOOD TO GOBACK ANDDECORATE IT ANDGET THE SHOPPINGAND EVERYTHINGELSE DONE THAT WENEED TO DO IT WASJUST A GREAT DAY."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIX.WE HAVE MORE





