Tackling minority communities’ distrust of COVID-19 vaccine



Related videos from verified sources State to reach out to minority, faith communities to spread word about vaccination importance



Gov. Polis wants to reach out to minority communities hard hit by the COVID pandemic to encourage vaccination. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Analyzing vaccine attitudes among minority communities



The Black and Latino communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Denver7's Lance Hernandez tells us why it's hard to convince them about getting the vaccine. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Vanderbilt looking for more volunteers for vaccine trials, especially from minority communities



Space is limited but Vanderbilt University Medical Center is still looking for more volunteers for the phase 3 trial of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson. They are.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago