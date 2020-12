Undaunted by Pandemic, South Bay Church Takes Celebration to the Street Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:50s - Published 5 days ago Undaunted by Pandemic, South Bay Church Takes Celebration to the Street When stay-at-home orders tightened during the pandemic, a San Jose church was forced to get creative to keep the connection to its community strong. Devin Fehely reports. (12-13-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What is the future of dining out?



Food and family are often said to be two of India’s biggest obsessions. For many Indians, sharing a meal with family is one of the most important parts of the day, and no celebration is considered.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 08:18 Published on November 3, 2020