Electoral College Meets Monday To Formally Elect Joe Biden As President

On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but...



Related videos from verified sources Proud Boys, Antifa Demos Leave Four Stabbed, One Shot



Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting. Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 hours ago History to be made in the US



First vaccinations to be rolled out in US as electoral college to declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:44 Published 5 hours ago Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election



Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 7 hours ago