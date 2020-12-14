MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Amid encouraging final results of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 around the world, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on November 19 said that he is confident that India will deliver a vaccine in a couple of months. "Our scientists are well-ahead of others in terms of research around vaccine development. We're in a position that I can confidently tell Indians that in a couple of months from now, we should be able to deliver a vaccine," said Harsh Vardhan during a press briefing in the national capital.
President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the minds of some legislators and activists who were concerned about a perceived lack of diversity among Biden's Cabinet picks.
Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.